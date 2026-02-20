Nepal's major parties vow to pursue balanced foreign policy with special emphasis on neighbours

Kathmandu, Feb 20 (PTI) Nepal's major political parties have emphasised pursuing a balanced foreign policy and maintaining friendly relations with neighbouring countries, while keeping national interest at the forefront.

Nepal is set to hold the House of Representatives elections on March 5, the first since last year's deadly Gen-Z protests that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government.

Nepal's major political parties have released their respective manifestos, detailing their visions on the foreign policy front.

Newly emerging Rastriya Swotantra Party (RSP) in its commitment paper unveiled on Thursday, mentions that it will adopt a balanced and dynamic foreign policy to convert the changing global power dynamics and the emergence of neighbouring powers into development opportunities, keeping Nepal's sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interest as focal points.

The party said it will reposition the country as a vibrant bridge from the earlier model of a buffer state, thereby ensuring national interest through adopting a trilateral economic partnership and connectivity.

RSP has proposed former Mayor of Kathmandu Balendra Shah, 35, popularly known as "Balen", as the Prime Ministerial candidate for the March 5 general election.

Nepali Congress (NC) has envisioned positioning Nepal as a sovereign, peaceful and dignified nation in the global arena.

"Our relations with the neighbouring countries will be based on equality and mutual respect," the party said in its election manifesto released on Wednesday.

"Our foreign policy will be based on national interest and sovereign equality," it added.

NC said it wants Nepal to be known as the country of Mt. Everest, Lord Buddha and Pashupati.

"The global community will recognise Nepal as a responsible and dignified country," it added. The party has named Gagan Thapa, 49, newly elected president of NC, as its Prime Ministerial candidate.

The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) (CPN -UML) also released its manifesto on Thursday, which said that as a sovereign and independent country, “we always want to maintain an honest and friendly relations with our neighbouring countries." "We want to see the rule of justice and maintain peace within the country and in the outside world," it added.

"We don't believe that any type of military alliance, arms race and war could contribute towards peace, humanity and global security," it said.

The party announced that it will move forward by pursuing a non-aligned foreign policy based on independence, neutrality, justice and world peace.

UML has projected the party's chair and deposed Prime Minister K P Oli, 74, as its Prime Ministerial candidate.

Oli and Balen both are contesting from Jhapa -5 constituency, while Thapa is contesting from Sarlahi-4 constituency. With the three Prime Ministerial candidates contesting from southern Nepal districts, the Madhes Pradesh and Koshi Province have become a hot spot of Nepalese election politics. PTI SBP RD RD RD