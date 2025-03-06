Nepal's National Assembly passes five ordinances

Kathmandu, Mar 6 (PTI) Nepal's K P Oli-led government on Thursday succeeded in pushing through five ordinances in the National Assembly with the support of Madheshi parties who did not want the land-related enactment.

With a majority, the National Assembly endorsed the five ordinances -- related to good governance, financial procedure, privatisation, investment promotion and cooperatives -- that were cleared by the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The five ordinances could not have been passed in the upper house without the support of the two Madhes-based parties, Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party.

After hectic negotiations, the JSP-Nepal and the LSP agreed to vote in favour of the five ordinances only if the government agrees not to forward the land-related ordinance.

The government is required to pass replacement bills within this month as any provision introduced through an ordinance becomes inactive if not replaced by a regular bill within 60 days after the start of the Parliament session.

Earlier on Wednesday, Raj Kishor Yadav, vice-chairman of Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal and a Member of Parliament, commenting on the proposed land related ordinance said: “It does not serve the interest of the real landless settlers as claimed by the government and it contributes to environmental degradation as well serve some vested interest groups.” The ordinance undermines the rights of the landless people of the Terai regions, the southern plains of Nepal, he had asserted.

JSP has a decisive role in the National Assembly (Upper House) as currently, the ruling coalition’s strength in the NA stands at 27 seats, while the opposition parties have 26 seats. Therefore, JSP-Nepal’s three votes were the deciding factor.

There are in total 59 seats in the Upper House; 30 votes are required to endorse any ordinance with a majority vote.