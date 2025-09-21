Nepal's national carrier to commence direct flight to Guangzhou, China

Kathmandu, Sep 21 (PTI) Nepal’s national carrier on Sunday announced the launch of direct flights from the capital, Kathmandu, to Guangzhou, China, from Thursday. All preparations have been completed to commence Kathmandu-Guangzhou-Kathmandu flight service for the first time, informed Manoj Kumar Shah, spokesperson at Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC). The NAC will operate three flights weekly on the route, the official added.

The first flight is scheduled for Thursday, and the second for September 28. After that, there will be direct flights to Guangzhou every Sunday, Tuesday and Saturday, NAC said.

The NAC has fixed one-way fare from Kathmandu to Guangzhou at NRs 30,000 and a return ticket at NRs 50,000.

Himalaya Airlines has also been operating regular flights on this route from Nepal, while the Chinese airline company, China Southern, is operating regular flights on the Guangzhou-Kathmandu route.

With this new addition of flights, Nepal's national carrier will now have regular flights to 11 destinations in nine countries.