Nepal's new govt re-appoints Shankar Sharma as ambassador to India

Kathmandu, Jul 30 (PTI) Nepal's new government led by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has appointed ambassadors for 13 countries, including India, China and the US.

Shankar Sharma, who was among 11 ambassadors recalled by the previous Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' government on June 6, was reappointed as Nepal's ambassador to India, cabinet sources said.

Lok Darshan Regmi, former chief secretary and Nepal's envoy to the UK, had been nominated for New Delhi, but his appointment could not be confirmed due to a change in government.

On July 15, Oli was sworn in as prime minister, replacing Prachanda.

Sharma was appointed at the recommendation of the Nepali Congress. Now, the Oli government has decided to re-appoint Sharma as Nepal's ambassador to India.

Regmi has been appointed as Nepalese ambassador to the US.

Similarly, the government decided to nominate Krishna Prasad Oli as Nepal's ambassador to China.

All the ambassador nominees need to undergo parliamentary hearings before the president appoints them to their respective positions.