Nepal's ousted PM Oli's CPN-UML among 68 parties registered for March 5 elections

Kathmandu, Nov 25 (PTI) The CPN-UML led by ousted prime minister K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday registered itself with the Election Commission (EC) to contest the March 5 general election, even as it continues to oppose the polls and demand reinstatement of the dissolved parliament CPN-UML Central Election Department chief Niraj Acharya, accompanied by senior leaders, visited the EC headquarters to file the party's registration application, sources said.

The move comes on the same day the party filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking restoration of the dissolved House of Representatives (HoR).

The Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) has been protesting the HoR dissolution and opposing the March 5 election, arguing that the Sushila Karki-led government does not have the mandate to conduct parliamentary polls.

In September, President Ramchandra Paudel appointed Karki as the new Prime Minister following the Gen Z movement that forced PM Oli to resign from the top executive post.

The President then dissolved the House of Representatives as per the Prime Minister's recommendation and announced the fresh election for March 5.

According to EC officials, a total of 68 political parties have so far registered to participate in the March 5 polls. Political parties have until Wednesday to submit their applications.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Communication Jagadish Kharel urged the public not to doubt the conduct of the election, pointing out that even parties opposing the polls have applied for registration.

The people are prepared for the general election, and the government has already implemented a security plan for the polls, he said.