Nepal's Parliament to vote on confidence motion on PM Oli's government

Kathmandu, Jul 21 (PTI) Lawmakers in Nepal's Parliament will vote on Sunday on a confidence motion submitted by the newly appointed Prime Minister K P Sharma, nearly a week after he was sworn in to lead another coalition government in the Himalayan nation.

Oli, the 72-year-old veteran Communist leader, was sworn in on Monday as the Himalayan nation's prime minister for the fourth time after Nepali Congress and Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) reached a seven-point deal to topple Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'-led coalition.

He was administered the oath of office and secrecy along with 21 other members of the Cabinet.

The minimum number to form a government in the 275-strong House of Representatives is 138. Oli is expected to easily win the vote as the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML have a combined strength of 167.

Two other ruling parties, Janata Samajwadi Party and Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party, have seven and four seats, respectively.

Apart from the ruling alliance, Oli is also likely to get votes from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal (JSP), Nagarik Unmukti Party (NUP) and Janamat Party.