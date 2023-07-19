Nepal's participation in G20 meeting was important; platform used to raise challenges of underdeveloped nations: Finance Minister

Kathmandu, Jul 19 (PTI) Nepal's Finance Minister Prakash Sharan Mahat on Wednesday said that his country's participation in the G20 meeting in Gujarat was important as the platform was used to disseminate information of the challenges the underdeveloped and developing countries were facing.

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters at the Tribhuvan International Airport after arriving here following his participation at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, Mahat said that several matters relating to problems of climate change, the use of information technology, and management of digital transactions were raised.

"It gave me an important opportunity to mention problems of the underdeveloped countries in the meeting. Issues such as problems of climate change facing the underdeveloped countries, global challenges surfaced with the use of information technology, management of digital transaction were raised", he said.

He said that the G-20 countries also showed interest in the issues of low economic growth rates and decreasing loan flow seen across the globe.

Advertisment

Mahat informed that important discussions were held with development partners and donor agencies during his India visit.

"We held discussions with donor agencies such as World Bank, Asian Development Bank, among others. We also held bilateral meetings with the finance ministers of India and China and discussed bilateral investment and trade,” he informed.

G20 member nations such as China, Japan, the United States and France among others as well as international organisations such as World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank among others had participated in the summit. PTI SBP RUP RUP