Nepal's Pashupati temple set to welcome eight lakh devotees on Maha Shivaratri

Kathmandu, Feb 12 (PTI) Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu is all set to welcome around eight lakh pilgrims, including 30 per cent Indians, during the Maha Shivaratri festival on Sunday.

The Pashupati temple, situated on the bank of the Bagmati River, has been decorated with colourful lights, paper flags, flowers, garlands and banners to welcome Hindu devotees both from within the country as well as outside, mainly from India.

"This time security has been specially intensified with the deployment of around 8,000 security personnel, including Nepal Army personnel, for the grand event as the election date - March 5 - is approaching," informed Subhash Joshi, executive director of Pashupati Area Development Trust, which manages the temple's affairs, during a press meet on Thursday.

Around 4,000 Sadhus (holy men), including hundreds of Naga babas, are expected to arrive at the temple premises to offer prayer on the occasion, he informed.

Entertaining religious dances and music shows, religious song recitation, campfire and free food distribution are being arranged for the devotees on the occasion, he said. The temple will open early at 2 am on Sunday, and the visitors can have darshan of the Shiva Linga from all four sides, he added.

Free drinking water, emergency medical services, volunteer services, and distribution of sandalwood tika are being arranged for the devotees on the occasion.

Special arrangements have been made for old, sick and disabled devotees to have easy access to the temple, he added.

Consumption of alcohol and other drugs is strictly prohibited in the temple periphery.

At least 2,500 volunteers and 26 organisations are being mobilised for the occasion. President Ramchanda Paudel is also expected to arrive for a darshana at around 4.30 on the day, he said.