Nepal’s PM Karki asks security forces to ensure proper arrangements for upcoming elections

Kathmandu, Jan 23 (PTI) Nepal’s Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Friday instructed paramilitary forces to maintain high alertness while performing their duty and ensure proper security arrangements during the March 5 general elections. Addressing a function organised by the Armed Police Force (APF), the paramilitary forces of Nepal in Kathmandu to mark its 25th anniversary, Karki said that security agencies should ensure that "not even a drop of blood falls nor anyone gets injured" during elections. She also appreciated the effective role played by the APF for conducting elections in the past in a free, fair and fearless manner. The caretaker government has invested all of its energy for maintaining sustained stability in the country during the transitional period, Karki said, adding that the government has mobilised all three security agencies, Nepal Police, Armed Police Force and Nepal Army to successfully conclude the upcoming elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Inspector General of the Armed Police Force Raju Aryal said that the APF is prepared to provide all kinds of security round the clock to conduct the upcoming election in a free and fearless manner.

“The APF has been showing its effective performance by maintaining high priority in providing border security, reducing trans-border crimes, checking human trafficking, controlling drug trafficking and reducing customs irregularities," he said. PTI SBP RD RD RD