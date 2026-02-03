Nepal’s PM Karki hints at possibility of conducting elections in two phases

Kathmandu, Feb 3 (PTI) Nepal’s Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Tuesday said voting for the general elections in the mountain districts can be conducted in the second phase “if the weather doesn't permit." PM Karki was talking to reporters after attending the concluding ceremony of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Training held at the Nepali Army's NCC Mid-Region Training School at Kawasoti Municipality in Gandaki Province.

"The government will provide all necessary support for conducting the election as per schedule. However, especially if the weather is not favourable in the Himalayan districts, we will conduct the election in the second phase," she said.

Karki urged everyone to participate confidently in the election on March 5.

She expressed the confidence that the newly elected representatives will take charge of the government and lead the country in a new direction after the timely completion of the elections.

"We have put in a hundred per cent effort to ensure the election is conducted peacefully, and it will be completed in a fear-free environment," PM Karki said. PTI SBP RD RD RD