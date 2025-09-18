Nepal's PM Karki holds telephone conversation with PM Modi

Kathmandu, Sep 18 (PTI) Nepal's newly-appointed Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Thursday held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed his support for the interim government in fulfilling its priorities.

It was the first telephone conversation by PM Karki with any foreign head of state.

Karki, 73, became Nepal's first woman prime minister on Friday, ending days of political uncertainty after the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli following youth-led 'Gen Z' protests against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Karki on her historic appointment as the first female Prime Minister of Nepal, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement here.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Karki said that "elections will remain the topmost priority of the interim government, with strong determination for accountable, responsive and corruption-free governance, reflecting the aspiration of the youth," it said.

Prime Minister Modi assured India's full support and cooperation as per the priorities of the Government of Nepal, it added.

Karki expressed that the historical and close relationship between Nepal and India will continue to be strengthened by multifaceted people-to-people ties.

"Both Prime Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to continue the strong momentum of bilateral cooperation and partnership for the benefit of the peoples of two countries," it said.

Karki also conveyed her heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Modi on his 75th birthday and appreciated the Indian Prime Minister for his message of solidarity, according to the statement.

Modi also extended warm wishes on the occasion of the National Day (Constitution Day) of Nepal.

Nepal adopted its Constitution, drafted through a constituent assembly, on September 20, 2015.

Modi also expressed heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives in the recent youth movement and stated that India stands in solidarity with Nepal during this pivotal moment.

On Tuesday, Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava called on PM Karki at her office in Singha Durbar and conveyed PM Modi's congratulatory message to her.