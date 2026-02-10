Nepal’s PM Karki thanks India for providing support for election

Kathmandu, Feb 10 (PTI) Nepal’s Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Tuesday thanked India for providing support for the upcoming elections in Nepal. Nepal is set to hold the House of Representatives elections on March 5, the first since last year's deadly Gen-Z protests that toppled the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government.

During a meeting with Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, at her office at Baluwatar, Karki thanked the Government of India for providing vehicles and other essential materials for the upcoming election, according to her office.

In response, the ambassador said that India has always stood with Nepal in its democratic progress and that it is India’s responsibility, as a good friend, to support Nepal.

Ambassador Srivastava, on the occasion, mentioned that post-election democratic and constitutional stability will be crucial for Nepal.