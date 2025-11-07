Nepal’s PM Karki urges new generation to get enrolled in voters’ list

Kathmandu, Nov 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Sushila Karki on Friday urged the new generation to get their name enrolled in the voters’ list and utilise their vote in the upcoming elections.

In a video message, Prime Minister Karki reminded the young generations about the importance of official registration in the voters' roll.

The Election Commission has been updating the voters’ lists nationwide for the House of Representatives (HoR) elections scheduled for March 5, 2026. Those who reach the age of 18 years on March 3, 2026, will be eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming elections.

"In order to translate the dream of Gen Z youths and overall Nepalis for building a real Nepal, first we all should make the voter identity card. Then, we are eligible to rightly utilise our right to elect proper representatives," she pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has enrolled 1,46,657 new eligible voters till Friday for the March 5 general election. During the past parliamentary elections in 2022, there were 1,81,68,000 eligible voters in Nepal.

November 16 is the last day for registration of new voters for the upcoming elections.

In the current fiscal year, 15 new political parties have submitted their application to take part in the upcoming elections, according to Narayan Prasad Bhattarai, spokesperson at the Election Commission. The EC is scrutinising the documents submitted by the political parties for their official registration for the March 5 elections. The number of parties so far registered with the Election Commission has reached 125. November 16 is the deadline for submitting the application for registration for the March 5 elections.