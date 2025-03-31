Nepal's PM Oli accuses former king of attempting to disrupt social harmony

Kathmandu, Mar 31 (PTI) Nepal's Prime Minister K P Oli said on Monday that violence erupted in the pro-monarchy protests here as former king Gyanendra Shah attempted to disrupt social harmony and create social division.

Speaking in the House of Representatives (HoR), Oli accused the former king of aligning with individuals refusing to repay bank loans and stirring social unrest for his ambitions.

Oli said the Tinkune area incident occurred because of these actions of the former king, My Republica reported.

Two persons, including a TV cameraman, were killed and 110 others injured in the clashes between security personnel and protesters, who were demanding the reinstatement of the Hindu monarch.

So far, 110 people have been arrested in connection with the violent protests.

“The alleged organisers attempted to drive a vehicle over the police and breached the restricted area. There were terrorist activities like setting fire to the international airport and the oil corporation's depot,” Oli said.

“Setting fire to someone's house, looting a shopping mall, and setting fire to a herbal company cannot be considered political activities,” he said, adding those involved in the violent acts would not be spared.

Oli said the home ministry would provide detailed information about the incident to the House at an appropriate time.

He said a detailed report would be prepared on the incident.

“An analysis from a year ago is necessary. There was an attempt to incite public rage by spreading excitement on sensitive issues like religion, culture, and tradition,” Oli said.

“The former king invited those unruly individuals to his home and appointed a so-called commander.” “Shouldn’t those who aim to become king again publicly express their view on these successive events?” he said.

“Former King Shah issued a video statement on Democracy Day (February 19) that incited the crowd. He will not be granted impunity. Those seeking to overthrow the system and restore the monarchy must make their views public on these actions.” Oli’s remarks prompted protests from lawmakers of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) in the parliament. The party advocates for the reinstatement of the Hindu Kingdom in the Himalayan nation, Kathmandu Post reported. PTI PY PY PY