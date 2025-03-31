Nepal's PM Oli holds former king responsible for violence, says guilty will not be let off

Kathmandu, Mar 31 (PTI) Nepal's Prime Minister K P Oli on Monday held former king Gyanendra Shah responsible for last week's violence here and said the guilty would not be let off.

Addressing the House of Representatives, the prime minister demanded the former king to make public his views about the violent protests organised by monarchy supporters here in the Tinkune area on Friday.

"Former king Gyanendra Shah was also responsible for the Tinkune incident," Oli said, expressing determination that "strict action would be taken against all those involved in the incident, irrespective of their cover".

Two persons, including a photojournalist, were killed and more than 110 others were injured during the violent protest.

So far, 110 people have been arrested in connection with the violent protests.

"All these incidents make it clear that the former king has violated the agreement reached after the historic decision of the Constituent Assembly," he said.

"The agreement said the former king would live a peaceful life as a citizen, get involved in business by exercising the legal and constitutional rights of a citizen, the government would make security arrangements in his capacity as the former head of state, and allow him to use the Nagarjuna Palace at the outskirts of Kathmandu," he said.

“Former King Shah issued a video statement on Democracy Day (February 19) that incited the crowd. He will not be granted impunity. Those seeking to overthrow the system and restore the monarchy must make their views public on these actions.” The prime minister said that among the two protest rallies held in Kathmandu on Friday, the one organised by the Socialist Front in favour of the republic system was democratic and legal while the demonstration in support of the re-installation of monarchy was unconstitutional.

The pro-monarchy supporters vandalised media houses, looted departmental stores, set on fire government and private vehicles, burnt a medicine factory, vandalised a fire engine and set on fire bushes at the airport ground, Oli said.

“The alleged organisers attempted to drive a vehicle over the police and breached the restricted area. There were terrorist activities like setting fire to the international airport and the oil corporation's depot,” Oli said.

“Setting fire to someone's house, looting a shopping mall, and setting fire to a herbal company cannot be considered political activities,” he said.

Oli said the Home Ministry would provide detailed information about the incident at an appropriate time.

He said a detailed report would be prepared on the incident.

Oli’s remarks prompted protests from lawmakers of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) in the parliament. The party advocates for the reinstatement of the Hindu Kingdom in the Himalayan nation. PTI PY PY PY