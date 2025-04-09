Nepal's PM Oli suggests recognition of Panini's birthplace as 'Dev Bhumi'

Kathmandu, Apr 9 (PTI) Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Wednesday suggested the birthplace of Sanskrit grammarian Panini be recognised as 'Dev Bhumi'.

During the inauguration of the Panini Tapobhumi Conference in the Panini rural municipality of Arghakhanchi district, Oli said the government would take steps to develop the area as a religious and tourism destination.

The conference highlighted the legacy of renowned Sanskrit grammarian Panini who is believed to have undertaken intense ascetic practices in the region around 400 BC.

Panini meditated near the Siddheshwar pond in Panini village for 28 days to attain spiritual enlightenment.

“There is no doubt that the great Sanskrit grammarian Panini was born here, and we should recognise this holy place as ‘Dev Bhumi’ -- the land of gods -- from where the knowledge of Sanskrit emerged,” Oli said.

Lumbini Chief Minister Chetanath Acharya, Sanskrit scholars, researchers, political leaders and local representatives attended the conference organised by the provincial Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Transportation. PTI SBP PY OZ OZ