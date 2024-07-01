Nepal's Prachanda-led govt faces uncertainty amidst Deuba-Oli talk

Kathmandu, Jul 1 (PTI) A high-level meeting between Nepal's two largest parties - Nepali Congress and CPN-UML - has led to fresh speculation that days of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'-led government are numbered.

Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba went to the residence of Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) chairman and former prime minister K P Sharma Oli, who is part of the ruling coalition, on Saturday to discuss the latest political situation in the politically fragile country.

Although the details of the closed-door meeting have not been made public, there is speculation among some political circles that the two leaders might have discussed the formation of a new coalition government to oust Prachanda.

Oli, eying premiership once again, was unhappy with the recent budget allocations made by the government for fiscal year 2024-25, which he had publicly spoken about.

However, sources close to Prime Minister Prachanda have dismissed “rumours about change in the power equation”, saying that the two top leaders of the ruling alliance CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Prachanda and CPN-UML chairman Oli are determined to continue the present coalition for the full term.

Prachanda and Oli held two meetings on Sunday and Monday at the Prime Minister’s Office at Baluwatar during which “the two leaders discussed the latest political situation and ways to strengthen the present coalition government,” claimed Prime Minister's Press advisor Govinda Acharya.

The two leaders discussed ways to make the performance of the government more efficient and take forward the ongoing coalition government in a consolidated manner, he said.

"There is no truth in rumours about a change in the present coalition government and formation of a new alliance,” he added.

The two leaders agreed to include some other political parties like Nagarik Unmukti Party which voted in favour of the government during the vote of confidence in the government, he said.

Despite having taken a vote of confidence in Parliament thrice, Prime Minister Prachanda in his one-and-a-half-year term, the country is still plagued by political instability, pointed out Gunaraj Luitel, chief editor of Nagarik Daily.

Political stability will be maintained only if the largest party in the Parliament Nepali Congress and the second largest party CPN-UML join hands and share power, argued Luitel.

"It seems unnatural when the third largest party Maoist Centre is steering the government and the largest party NC is sitting in the opposition,” he added.

The Nepali Congress has 89 seats in the 275-member House of Representatives whereas CPN-UML and CPN-Maoist Centre have secured 78 and 32 seats respectively.

Senior journalist Luitel, who is closely watching leftist politics in the country, claimed that serious discussions were going on between the Nepali Congress and CPN-UML to find a way out of the ongoing political uncertainty facing the country.

"If the two pillars of democracy, NC and UML, come together, politics will come into the track and the much-needed stability to the country will be maintained," he said.

Some media reports suggest that Deuba and Oli agreed to share the remaining three year's tenure of the Parliament between the two largest parties NC and CPN-UML (a one-and-a-half-year term for each party). Deuba has offered Oli to become the Prime Minister in the first round and to share the post turn by turn.

Worried by the closed-door meeting between Deuba and Oli, Prachanda had gone to meet Oli to assure that the government is serious about addressing issues raised by UML including its concern about the new budget, say observers.

Nepal has witnessed 13 governments in the last 16 years.