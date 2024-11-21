Nepal's President Paudel confers honorary title to Indian Army chief Gen Dwivedi

Kathmandu: Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel on Thursday conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepal Army to Indian Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, in continuation of an age-old tradition that first started in 1950, reflecting the strong ties between the two militaries.

Gen Dwivedi, who is leading a five-member delegation, arrived here on Wednesday for a five-day official visit at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Gen Ashok Sigdel.

President Paudel conferred the honorary rank to Gen Dwivedi at his official residence Shital Niwas.

Earlier in the day, Gen Dwivedi met Gen Sigdel at Nepal Army Headquarters here and discussed matters relating to the collaboration between the two armies, officials said.

He also laid a wreath and paid homage at Bir Smarak (Martyr’s Memorial) at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel, Kathmandu. He also received the Guard of Honour at the Army headquarters.

During his visit, Gen Dwivedi is scheduled to visit Army Staff College in Shivapuri, located on the outskirts of Kathmandu. He also plans to have a mountain flight, officials said.

There has been a long tradition of exchange of visits by the army chiefs of Nepal and India and to confer the title of honorary General to both the army chiefs.

Nepal shares a border of over 1,850 km with five Indian states - Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Gen Dwivedi is accompanied by his spouse Sunita Dwivedi, chairperson of the Army Wives Welfare Association of the Indian Army.