Nepal's President Paudel extends Christmas greetings

Kathmandu, Dec 25 (PTI) Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel has extended best wishes on the occasion on Christmas, underlining that "the festival inspired everyone to foster peace, love and harmony among Nepalis." "The festival would help strengthen a national unity in Nepal which is a country of diversity," remarked Paudel, adding that the festival like Christmas also fosters cultural identity and religious faith.

Tolerance lies in the community with diverse faiths, he reminded.

“May this festival, which carries the message of love, peace, compassion, and goodwill, inspire all of us to further enhance mutual understanding, coexistence, and bonding by strengthening the collective norms of humanity,” remarked Prime Minister Sushila Karki on the occasion.

The Christian community in Nepal is celebrating the festival with fanfare, commemorating the birthday of Jesus Christ.

The day is being observed in memory of Christ's message of hope, love and salvation, said, Chairman of Nepal Christian Federation, CB Gahatraj.

Christmas is also known as the love day, peace day and liberation day, according to Gahatraj.

Various programmes are being organised in Kathmandu on Thursday to observe the festival of Christmas.

Special programmes were organised for the Christian community at Bouddha area of Kathmandu, Pokhara and Chitawan where a large number of people gathered to celebrate the festival.

According to the Federation there are around 3 million Christians in all over Nepal. PTI SBP AMS AMS