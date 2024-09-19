Nepal's President Paudel on Constitution Day urges politicians to commit to good governance

Kathmandu, Sept 19 (PTI) Nepal's President Ram Chandra Paudel urged politicians to commit themselves to good governance and abide by value-based politics as the Himalayan nation on Thursday observed Constitution Day.

Nepal on Thursday organised various programmes to observe Constitution Day, marking the ninth anniversary of the promulgation of the country's new constitution on September 20, 2015.

The then president Ram Baran Yadav on this day in 2015 promulgated the new constitution drafted by the Constituent Assembly that institutionalised the federal democratic republic system.

"Let's commit to bring about good governance and abide by morality and value-based politics," Paudel said while addressing a programme at the President's Office Sheetalniwas here.

"We all should express commitment to dedicate ourselves to the well-being of the people keeping at the same time the dignity and sovereignty of the country," Paudel said.

A grand ceremony organised at the Nepal Army pavilion in Tundikhel Open Ground here to mark the occasion also saw the participation of Paudel, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, Speaker of the House of Representatives Dev Raj Ghimire among others.

"The government has pursued the policy of investing in startups, self-employment and entrepreneurship schemes involving the maximum number of youths," Oli said, adding that the government is clear on the notion that "maximum investment should be made in youths and children" for the development and prosperity of the country.

Noting that stability in both policy and political realms is required for the development of the Himalayan nation, Oli underscored the need to address the issue of political instability through constitutional amendments.

Meanwhile, the prime minister also attended a national day concert organised at Durbarmarg in the heart of the capital Kathmandu to mark Constitution Day.

The grand public concert, which attracted thousands of people, was marked by the participation of famous bands, including Kutumba and Elements.

The Nepal government also officially opened the replica of Dharahara Tower, also called the Bhimsen Stambha, which was built 250 years ago by the country's first prime minister Bhimsen Thapa but was destroyed in the 2015 earthquake.

The replica, built at the original site, stands 72 metres tall.

Thousands of people queued up on Thursday to view the historic Kathmandu city from the balcony of the newly built Dharahara coinciding with National Constitution Day. PTI SBP PY PY PY