Nepal's President Paudel suggests opening up more mountain peaks for climbers

Kathmandu, Nov 1 (PTI) Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel on Wednesday underlined the need to officially open up new peaks in the Himalayan country for exploration.

Only around 400 peaks of the more than 1,300 above 6,000 metres are open for climbing in Nepal.

Inaugurating a function organised to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA) here, Paudel said, "It is imperative that immediate steps be taken to unlock and showcase these hidden treasures, and the Nepal Mountaineering Association can serve as an important partner in this endeavour." Congratulating the NMA for spending five decades on the advancement of the mountain region and mountain tourism in Nepal, he advised the Association to focus its attention on the impacts of climate change on the Himalayas and the surrounding areas.

He also called upon the government to redouble its efforts to support the development and promotion of mountain tourism.

Minister for Tourism and Culture Sudan Kirati underscored the importance of collaboration among different stakeholders in combating global warming, given the impact of climate change on Nepal's mountains and the natural disasters it triggers. He also called for collective efforts to make a positive difference.

NMA President Nima Nuru Sherpa expressed his commitment to continue the association's work in promoting mountain tourism in Nepal.

The Golden Jubilee ceremony, held at the Army Officer’s Club in Kathmandu, was attended by national and international dignitaries.

On the occasion, the president honoured various famous mountaineers for their outstanding contributions to the mountaineering sector.

The NMA also posthumously honoured the late Tenjen Sherpa, a Guinness world record-holder climber who tragically lost his life in an avalanche on Mt Shishapangma last month.

Tenjen, along with Kristina Harila of Norway, had achieved the Guinness world record for conquering all 14 of the world's 8000ers in just 92 days. His family was awarded a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. PTI SBP GRS AKJ GRS GRS