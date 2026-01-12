Nepal’s President Paudel summons National Assembly meeting

Kathmandu, Jan 12 (PTI) Nepal’s President Ramchandra Paudel on Monday called the meeting of the National Assembly on the recommendation of caretaker Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

The meeting of the National Assembly is scheduled to be held on Sunday as per Article 93 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal. The meeting of the Upper House will be held at the Federal Parliament building in Singhdurbar at 11 am, according to a statement issued by the President's Office.

The meeting is being held for the first time after the Gen Z movement overthrew the KP Oli-led government in September last year.