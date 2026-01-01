Nepal's Rasuwa border checkpoint re-opens after 6 months

Kathmandu, Jan 1 (PTI) A key land trade route between Nepal and China resumed its operations from Thursday, nearly six months after it was shut down due to damage caused by monsoon floods.

The Rasuwagadhi border checkpoint remained completely shut down since July 8, when flooding in the Lhende River washed away the Miteri Bridge over the Bhotekoshi River, obstructing cross-border movement, Chief District Officer of Rasuwa Rajesh Panthi said.

Border operations restarted following the completion of a 91-metre Bailey bridge, constructed with Chinese assistance.

Vehicles resumed operation from both sides since Thursday, after the border checkpoint officially opened, Panthi told PTI.

The prolonged disruption at the border checkpoint caused import revenue losses of more than NRs 20 billion compared to the previous year, he said.

The floods damaged various road sections in the area and destroyed the Miteri Bridge, preventing cross-border trade.