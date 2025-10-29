Nepal's Supreme Court denies interim order against dissolution of House of Representatives

Kathmandu, Oct 29 (PTI) Nepal’s Supreme Court on Wednesday conducted a preliminary hearing on a writ petition filed against the formation of the present government and dissolution of the House of Representatives.

The apex court bench, however, denied an interim order against dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) as demanded by the petitioners, but sought a written response from the defendants, including the Office of the President, seeking reason why the interim order should not be issued against the government formation and HoR dissolution.

The court gave a week’s time to furnish the written responses, according to the Supreme Court sources.

Following the Gen Z movement that forced then prime minister K P Sharma Oli to resign on September 9, President Ramchandra Paudel on September 12 appointed former chief justice Sushila Karki as the new interim prime minister on the recommendation of the Gen Z youth, and dissolved the House of Representatives.

On prime minister’s recommendation, President Paudel announced general election for March 5, 2026.

More than a dozen writ petitions were filed against the formation of the interim government and the HoR dissolution, making defendants to various sides, including the Office of the President.

On behalf of the petitioners, senior advocates argued that the formation of the government by inducting former chief justice Sushila Karki was against the Constitution.

Senior advocate Tikaram Bhattarai, former chairman of Nepal Bar Association Gopal Krishna Ghimire, and advocate Khamma Bahadur Khati pleaded that the government was “unconstitutional and it must not take decisions having long-term implication”.

The constitutional bench comprising Chief Justice Prakashman Singh Raut, justices Sapana Pradhan Malla, Kumar Regmi, Hari Prasad Phunyal and Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma conducted the hearing on Wednesday.