Nepal's Supreme Court seeks clarification from govt for declaring prohibitory zone in Kathmandu

Kathmandu, Nov 24 (PTI) Nepal's Supreme Court on Friday asked the government to furnish valid reasons for declaring prohibited zones in the national capital ahead of Thursday's separate demonstrations by two political groups during which nearly 30 people, including five policemen, were injured.

Youth Organisation Nepal (YON) affiliated to the main Opposition Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) [CPN UML] and supporters of the pro-monarchy Durga Prasai Group clashed with each other while staging anti-government demonstrations on Thursday. At least 24 protesters and five policemen were injured during the clash as Nepalese riot police used batons and tear gas to halt thousands of protesters.

Ahead of the demonstrations, the District Administration Office (DAO), Kathmandu on November 21 had declared a month-long prohibitory order in parts of Kathmandu -- from Maitighar Mandala to New Baneshwar.

On the same day, advocate Swagat Nepal filed a writ petition in the apex court, arguing that the local administration's decision to declare the area as a prohibitory zone has violated the rights of citizens and sought an interim order to scrap the order.

During the hearing of the petition on Friday, a single bench of Supreme Court Justice Ananda Mohan Bhattarai issued the show cause notice to the government, asking it to furnish valid reasons for declaring prohibited zones in the capital.

The court called both parties for a discussion on whether to grant an interim order as requested by the writ petitioner.

Meanwhile, five persons were arrested on Thursday for pelting stones at security personnel during the demonstration led by medical entrepreneur and pro-monarchist activist Prasain in the Balkhu area on the outskirts of Kathmandu.

The two groups had announced plans to organise their protest show at Maitighar Mandala near the Prime Minister’s Office and the Parliament building.

However, after the government issued a month-long prohibitory order in the area, they shifted their agitation venue.

According to officials, the government mobilised around 10,000 security personnel to prevent clashes between the two groups and to maintain law and order.