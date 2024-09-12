Nepal's TIA airport urges passengers to avoid wearing garlands, traditional shawls during security check

Kathmandu, Sep 12 (PTI) Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport on Thursday requested passengers on international flights to refrain from wearing 'khada' (a traditional shawl) or garlands during security checks.

The 'khada' is a silk or cotton scarf commonly used in Nepal for farewells or welcoming guests.

Jagannath Niraula, General Manager of TIA, explained to the media that the airport issued the advisory to prevent potential issues with security equipment. The use of 'khada' and garlands can cause problems by getting stuck in the X-ray machines, conveyor belts, or escalators during the security check, which could damage the machines, he said.

Niraula said the airport advised passengers to place their 'khada' and garlands inside their bags during the security process.

Passengers can carry these items with them, but they should be stored in bags during the security check, he said. PTI SBP SCY SCY