Nepal's top anti-graft body files case against 3 for gold embezzlement at Pashupatinath Temple

Kathmandu, Oct 3 (PTI) Nepal's top anti-corruption body has filed a case against three persons for alleged embezzlement of gold valued at NPR 11.70 million while installing Jalahari in the sanctum of the Pashupatinath Temple here.

Pashupatinath Temple is a world famous Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Pashupati (Lord Shiva) in Kathmandu and is situated on the banks of the Bagmati River. Thousands of pilgrims from India and across the world visit the temple daily. Jalahari is the gold sheet covering the base of the main Shiva linga at the temple.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) on Sunday filed a corruption case against three persons associated with the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT), the governing body responsible for overseeing the Pashupatinath temple's affairs, the anti-graft body said in a press release on Sunday.

A case has been filed at the special court against PADT member-secretary and ex-treasurer Milan Kumar Thapa; former member-secretary Pradip Dhakal, and storekeeper Arun Kumar Shrestha for misappropriating 1.491 kg of gold valued at NPR 11.70 million (INR 72.67 lakh) during the construction of the Jalahari, CIAA spokesperson Bhola Dahal said.

The Jalahari was installed on Maha Shivratri festival last year amidst a special function in the presence of then-president Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Shrestha is charged with misappropriating the gold used for jalahari, the CIAA said, adding that its investigation has also confirmed Dhakal and Thapa's direct involvement in the embezzlement of the yellow metal.