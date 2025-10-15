Nepal's top court registers writs against parliament dissolution

Kathmandu, Oct 15 (PTI) Ten writ petitions have been filed in Nepal's Supreme Court against the dissolution of the House of Representatives, an official said.

President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the Lower House at the recommendation of interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki on September 12.

According to Supreme Court spokesperson Arjun Prasad Koirala, 10 writ petitions have been filed in the apex court on Tuesday against the dissolution of the House.

The joint hearing of the writ petitions has been scheduled for October 29, he said.

The petitions have sought a mandamus order, among other things, to annul the appointment of Prime Minister Karki, annul the dissolution of the House, and reinstate the same. The petitions will be heard before the Constitutional Bench of the apex court.

The apex court was burnt down during the Gen-Z protest on September 9. The court had suspended all regular activities except habeas corpus.

In the writ, President Paudel, Prime Minister Karki and others were made defendants, sources said.

Among the petitioners are advocates Premraj Silwal and Yubaraj, whose writs have already been registered. PTI SBP ZH ZH