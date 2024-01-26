Nepal’s top leadership wishes India on Republic Day

Kathmandu, Jan 26 (PTI) Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" on Friday wished his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day, expressing confidence that the bilateral relationship would continue to grow further.

Prachanda posted on X, "On the occasion of 75th Republic Day of India, I extend my best wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi ji, the government and friendly people of India for good health, peace and prosperity. I am confident that the ties of friendship between our countries will continue to grow further." The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu also organised a special programme to mark the Republic Day.

On the occasion, Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava hosted a reception at India House, at the Indian Embassy premises, Lainchaur in Kathmandu.

Prime Minister Prachanda, Vice President Ram Sahay Yadav, Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayankaji Shrestha, Foreign Minister NP Saud and senior leaders of political parties were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the morning, Ambassador Srivastava unfurled the Indian national flag at a programme at the embassy premises.

A video of the address to the nation from President Droupadi Murmu was also presented on the occasion.

Ambassador Srivastava during the function felicitated widows and next of kin of deceased soldiers of the Indian Army by disbursing their dues amounting to NRs. 5.07 crore and blankets.

The ambassador also gifted books to various 30 institutions on the occasion of the Republic Day of India. PTI SBP AMS AKJ AMS