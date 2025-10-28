Nepal's tourism body issues advisory for safety of trekkers and mountaineers

Kathmandu, Oct 28 (PTI) Nepal's top tourism body on Tuesday issued a safety advisory asking trekkers, mountaineers and tour operators to exercise utmost caution while travelling in the high Himalayan and hilly regions over the next few days due to adverse weather conditions.

Citing forecasts from the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DHM), the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has said that areas in Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudurpaschim provinces are likely to receive heavy snowfall between October 27 and 29.

The department has warned of potential flooding and precipitation-related hazards in several districts, including Gorkha, Manang, Myagdi, Nawalpur, Kaski, Dolpa, Humla, Jumla, and Baglung, among others.

Local administrations in the Annapurna and Manaslu regions have requested visitors to remain in communication with guides and authorities and to avoid trekking until weather conditions improve.

The Annapurna Base Camp (ABC) trail has been temporarily closed until October 31 due to safety reasons following continuous snowfall and low visibility.

Trekkers are advised to consider weather forecasts regularly, carry warm, waterproof clothes, and stay alert for signs of flash floods and avalanches.

The NTB has requested travellers to avoid camping near rivers or vulnerable slopes, and to postpone travel if conditions look unsafe.

"The mountains will always be there-safety must come first," according to the advisory.

The board also called hotels, homestays, and trekking agencies in affected regions to provide safe shelter and support for stranded tourists at reasonable costs, and requested travel and trekking associations to assist in coordination and communication efforts.

All visitors and tourism stakeholders should prioritise safety and follow official updates from the DHM, it added. PTI SBP ZH ZH