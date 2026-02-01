Nepal's tourist arrivals increase by 15.7% in January, most travellers from India

Kathmandu, Feb 1 (PTI) Nepal recorded around 92,573 international tourist arrivals by air in January, an increase of 15.7 per cent compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the country's Tourism Board.

Neighbouring India with 26,624 tourists arrivals by air stood first, followed by China (9,101), the USA (8,406), Bangladesh (5,814) and Australia (4,957).

Indian tourist arrivals increased by 30 per cent in January this year as there were only 20,485 Indian arrivals in the same period last year.

The SAARC region accounted for nearly 40 per cent of the total tourist arrivals in January with 36,375 arrivals by air.

In January 2025, a total of 79,991 international visitors arrived in Nepal by air.

According to a statement issued by the Nepal Tourism Board, the increase in the number of international tourist arrivals is due to improved image of the country, destination promotion and expansion of air connectivity. PTI SBP GSP GSP