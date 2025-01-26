Nepal's vice president attends Republic Day celebrations

Kathmandu, Jan 26 (PTI) Nepal's Vice President Ramsahay Yadav on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day of India as he attended a reception at the Indian Embassy here.

"Today, I attended a special ceremony hosted by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to commemorate India's 76th Republic Day," Yadav said in a post on X.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Indian people through Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India." Ambassador Srivastava hosted the reception at the Indian Embassy premises here on the 76th Republic Day.

In the morning, a flag-hoisting ceremony was organised by the Indian Embassy here.

Vice President Yadav and senior leaders of major political parties, diplomats, civil society members, parliament members and journalists were among those who attended the function.