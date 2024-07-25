Netanyahu compares 'Gays for Gaza' to 'Chickens for KFC' in US Congress address

New Delhi: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised protesters supporting Gaza while holding signs saying 'Gays for Gaza,' comparing it to saying 'Chickens for KFC.'

Netanyahu was addressing the US Congress on Wednesday.

The comments sparked a discussion on LGBTQ rights in Israel, highlighting that same-sex marriage is not legal in the country.

Critics questioned Netanyahu's stance on LGBTQ rights and the broader issue of LGBTQ acceptance in Israel, noting the country's use of LGBTQ rights as a political tool.

Netanyahu: "Some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming 'Gays for Gaza'. They might as well hold up signs saying 'Chickens for KFC'." pic.twitter.com/rDkcOCb5Z0 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 24, 2024

“It’s amazing, absolutely amazing. Some of these protesters hold up signs proclaiming 'Gays for Gaza'. They might as well hold up signs saying 'Chickens for KFC'. These protesters chant 'From the river to the sea'. But many don’t have a clue what river and what sea they’re talking about. They not only get an F in geography, they get an F in history. They call Israel a colonialist state. Don’t they know that the Land of Israel is where Abraham, Isaac and Jacob prayed, where Isaiah and Jeremiah preached and where David and Solomon ruled?” he said.

In his fourth address to the Joint Session of the Congress, the most by any foreign leader, Netanyahu alleged that in the Middle East, Iran is virtually behind all terrorism, turmoil, chaos and killing.