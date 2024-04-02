Netanyahu discharged from hospital after successful surgery for hernia

Jerusalem, Apr 2 (PTI) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after a successful operation for a hernia on Sunday and is said to be in “excellent condition” to carry out his daily work.

Netanyahu, 74, was admitted to Jerusalem's Hadassah-Ein Kerem Hospital for the surgery on Sunday.

“The prime minister’s condition is excellent, and we are discharging him in a state in which he is fully capable of continuing with his work,” Prof. Alon Pikarsky, who headed the team that performed the surgery on Netanyahu, said.

He came out of the anaesthesia as expected and feels well, the hospital had said earlier.

The Israeli Prime Minister thanked the team of doctors at Hadassah-Ein Kerem Hospital while being discharged.

“I am now being discharged from Hadassah-Ein Kerem Hospital, which had become my office in the past day. We continued to work even from here. I would like to thank Professor Pikarsky and the wonderful Hadassah-Ein Kerem medical team that successfully operated on my hernia,” Netanyahu said.

The Israeli Premier also thanked Israeli citizens who also wished for his speedy recovery.

Netanyahu also expressed regret at the tragic incident in which seven workers of the World Central Kitchen organisation were killed while distributing relief material in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Unfortunately, in the past day there was a tragic event in which our forces unintentionally harmed non-combatants in the Gaza Strip”, the Israeli Prime Minister said.

“This happens in war. We are conducting a thorough inquiry and are in contact with the governments. We will do everything to prevent a recurrence”, he said. PTI HM RUP AKJ RUP RUP