Netanyahu says US and Israel launched strikes on Iran to “remove existential threat”

Jerusalem, Feb 28 (PTI) Israel and the US embarked on an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terrorist regime in Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message to citizens.

"I thank our great friend, President Donald Trump, for his historic leadership," Netanyahu said.

"For 47 years, the Ayatollah regime has called for 'Death to Israel' and 'Death to America.' It has spilled our blood, murdered many Americans, and massacred its own people," the Israeli Premier said.

"This murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity," he stressed.

The US held two round of talks with Iran to negotiate a deal but said that it failed to reach an agreement to stop Iran from going nuclear.

"Our joint action will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands," Netanyahu further added, in continuation of his position that the war was against the regime, and not the Iranian people.

“The time has come for all segments of the people in Iran – the Persians, the Kurds, the Azeris, the Balochis, and the Ahwazis – to rid themselves of the yoke of tyranny and bring about a free and peace-seeking Iran," he appealed.

The Israeli Prime Minister advised his citizens to comply with the directives of the Home Front Command.

The coming days of Operation “Roaring Lion” will demand patience and fortitude from all of us, he emphasised.

"We shall stand together, fight together, and ensure the eternity of Israel together", he concluded.