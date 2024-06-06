Netanyahu telephones Modi to congratulate him on his election victory

Jerusalem, June 6 (PTI) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Thursday to congratulate him on his election victory, a statement from the PMO here said.

“The two leaders agreed to continue strengthening bilateral relations and to bring them to new heights in the near future,” the statement stressed.

Netanyahu on Wednesday also took to social media platform X to congratulate Modi expressing hopes that Indo-Israel ties surge to "new heights".

"I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term. May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho !", Netanyahu tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Modi is all set to take charge as India’s prime minister for a historic third consecutive term with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, results for which were announced on Tuesday. PTI HM SCY SCY