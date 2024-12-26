Netanyahu thanks Modi for Hanukkah greetings, wishes triumph of 'light over darkness'

Jerusalem, Dec 26 (PTI) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi for his Hanukkah greetings and “continued friendship”, wishing that the holiday season be celebrated as the “triumph of light over darkness”. Netanyahu has used the expression 'triumph of light over darkness' on several occasions, including in his address to the US Congress in July, in the context of Israel’s ongoing war. “To my good friend Prime Minister @narendramodi of India - Many thanks for your kind Chanukah greetings and your continued friendship towards Israel," the Israeli leader posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

“May this holiday season be joyous and celebrated as the triumph of light over darkness," he emphasised.

Continuing with the practice of greeting each other on their festivals and important occasions, Prime Minister Modi earlier on Wednesday posted a message on the same platform saying, “Best wishes to the Prime Minister @netanyahu and to all people around the world celebrating the holiday of Hanukkah”. “May the light of Hanukkah illuminate everyone's lives with hope, peace and strength. Happy Hanukkah," he tweeted in Hebrew. Hanukkah celebrates the victory of ‘light over darkness’, commemorating the triumph of Maccabims over the Seleucids to preserve Jewish faith and identity. The Maccabims were Jewish rebel warriors who revolted and took over Judea from the Seleucids in the 2nd century BC.

Many in Israel compare it with Deepawali, the Indian Festival of Lights.

Hanukkah however is celebrated over eight days.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also sent Hanukkah greetings to the Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar and the global Jewish community. Sa'ar responded with gratitude, thanking Jaishankar for his warm wishes. Israel’s Consul General in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, thanking the Prime Minister said, “Thank you, PM Modi Ji, it is our festival of miracles and shall be”. PTI HM NSA NSA