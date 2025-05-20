Netherlands sees great opportunities to take bilateral cooperation with India to next level: Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp

The Hague, May 20 (PTI) The Netherlands sees great opportunities to take its bilateral cooperation with India to the next level and looks forward to establishing a long-term strategic partnership with it, including in key areas such as security and critical emerging technologies, the country's Foreign Affairs Minister Caspar Veldkamp has said.

Veldkamp's comments came after he met visiting Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on Monday. During their meeting, the two leaders also discussed the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

"After meeting in #India last month, I was delighted to welcome @DrSJaishankar to The Hague. We discussed the aftermath of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and the current halt of hostilities with Pakistan as a step towards de-escalation," Veldkamp posted on X.

"In this rapidly changing world, I see great opportunities to take our bilateral cooperation to the next level. We look forward to the establishment of our long-term strategic partnership, which includes key areas such as security and critical emerging technologies," he said.

Jaishankar, who is here on the first leg of his three-nation trip that will also take him to Denmark and Germany, appreciated the Netherlands’ strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and support for zero tolerance against terrorism.

It is Jaishankar's first foreign visit after the four-day-long military confrontation between the Indian and Pakistani armed forces.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

In a post on X after his meeting with Veldkamp, Jaishankar said, "Thank FM Caspar Veldkamp @ministerBZ of the Netherlands for hosting me today in The Hague. Appreciate the Netherlands’ strong condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and support for zero tolerance against terrorism.

"Had wide-ranging discussions on deepening our bilateral partnership and engagement with the EU. Exchanged views on the global situation in an era of multi-polarity." Jaishankar also met Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans, who, after the meeting, said, "In these turbulent times, close cooperation with India is more important than ever. Great honour to receive Minister of Foreign Affairs @DrSJaishankar.

"We discuss security challenges in Asia/Europe and our Defence partnership. Looking forward to deepening our cooperation!" he said.

Jaishankar also interacted with representatives of the Indian community on Monday.

"Value the contribution of the community to building a stronger relationship between India and the Netherlands," he said. PTI NSA NSA