New cancer treatment: Children experience hope and less toxic therapy

New Delhi: Some children with cancer are now undergoing a revolutionary drug treatment that proves to be far less toxic than traditional chemotherapy BBC said in its story.

Advertisment

BBC quoting Arthur, an 11-year-old patient at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital said: is among the early recipients of this innovative therapy for his blood cancer. Termed a "little bit of sunshine" by Arthur's family, this new treatment has demonstrated effectiveness without subjecting patients to the severe side effects often associated with chemotherapy.

One advantage is its ability to be administered outside of the hospital setting, allowing Arthur to spend more quality time at home with his family, engaging in activities he loves.

Carrying his treatment essentials in a portable 'blina backpack,' Arthur turned to blinatumomab, or blina, as a viable option after his chemotherapy failed to completely eradicate his cancer, leaving him weakened.

Advertisment

BBC story says blina is already licensed for adult cancer treatment, experts are exploring its potential safety and efficacy for children as well.

Approximately 20 medical centres across the UK are employing this off-label use for children diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (B-ALL).

Functioning as an immunotherapy, blina targets cancer cells, prompting the body's immune system to recognize and destroy them. Unlike chemotherapy, this precision-targeted approach spares healthy cells from harm.

Advertisment

Blina is administered through a bag of liquid, flowing via a thin plastic tube into the patient's arm vein for an extended period, controlled by a battery-operated pump. This method, lasting for several months, offers flexibility that allows patients to carry all the necessary equipment in a backpack smaller than an A4 textbook.

For Arthur, this portability meant enjoying activities such as playing on swings in his local park while undergoing treatment. In contrast to his previous intensive chemotherapy, which had ceased being effective, blina did not render him too weak to savour his days.

This breakthrough opens new possibilities for cancer treatment, highlighting a more patient-friendly approach to battling this challenging disease.