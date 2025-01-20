New case of mpox detected in England, risk to population ‘remains low’

London, Jan 20 (PTI) A new case of Clade Ib mpox has been detected in England but the risk to the wider population remains low, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Monday.

The case was detected in East Sussex, south-east England, and the individual who had recently returned from Uganda is now under specialist care at Guy’s and St. Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London.

In Uganda, there is currently community transmission of Clade Ib mpox. This is the sixth such case logged in England since October last year.

“It is thanks to clinicians rapidly recognising the symptoms and the work of our specialist laboratory that we have been able to detect this new case,” said Dr Meera Chand, Deputy Director at UKHSA.

“The risk to the UK population remains low following this sixth case, and we are working rapidly to trace close contacts and reduce the risk of any potential spread,” she said.

Clade Ib mpox has been circulating in several African countries in recent months and imported cases have been detected in a number of countries, including India, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Sweden and the United States.

The UKHSA said close contacts of the latest case in England are being followed up by UKHSA and partner organisations. Contacts will be offered testing and vaccination where needed to prevent further infections and they will be advised on any necessary further care if they have symptoms or test positive.

Common symptoms of mpox include a skin rash or pus-filled lesions, which can last 2 to 4 weeks. It can also cause fever, headaches, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes.

The infection can be passed on through close person-to-person contact with someone who has the infection or with infected animals and through contact with contaminated materials. Anyone with symptoms should continue to avoid contact with other people while symptoms persist, the UKHSA said.

It stressed that there has been extensive planning undertaken to ensure healthcare professionals in the UK are equipped and prepared to respond to any further confirmed cases. PTI AK ZH ZH