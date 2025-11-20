New employability panel to support Indian students' career goals in UK

London, Nov 20 (PTI) A representative organisation for Indian students in the UK has tied up with an AI-powered platform to address their foremost concern around the job market with the launch of a new career outcomes initiative at the India-UK Student Leadership Summit in London.

The Indian National Students Association (INSA) UK and Creoo came together at the summit in the Houses of Parliament complex earlier this week to launch the Indian National Students Employability Council (INSEC).

It is conceived as the first national body dedicated to improving career outcomes for Indian students in Britain – the largest group of international students in the country at an estimated 166,000.

"In the last 18 months alone, over 36 panels have discussed international students, yet students report little tangible improvement. INSEC is not another panel, it is a commitment that starts today," said Ayesha Goyal, Founder and CEO of Creoo.

INSEC has committed to delivering a National Career Roadshow across leading universities such as London School of Economics (LSE), University College London (UCL) and King's College London and launching the first UK-wide study on ‘Indian Student Outcomes’ early next year, followed by a National Advisory Board to ensure Indian student representation in policy decisions.

"What is the point of doing studies here when I do not even get a response on my application from the employer? That is what students are asking," said Amit Tiwari, INSA UK National President.

"INSA is an organisation that helps and supports Indian students in the UK. It is created as a forum to bring students together, a forum to ask questions and participate in discussions,” he said.

The summit on Monday, opened by Labour MP and member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Indo-British relations Navendu Mishra, was designed to spotlight some of the key issues being faced by the Indian student community in the UK.

“This year marks a crucial year for India-UK relationship. After 10 years of dialogue, the current government has finalised the UK-India trade deal," noted Mishra, with reference to the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) struck during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s UK visit in July.

"It is important for students to stay connected to our community in the UK after some of us have left our country, India, for the first time. Our community is important to be well represented. Else, others will represent us, and it can be misrepresentation,” he said.

INSA UK General Secretary Ranjeet Singh said the summit, in the run up to the student organisation’s 10th anniversary next year, is intended as a platform to motivate Indian students to become the next generation of leaders.

"You are in such a privileged position, compared to your counterparts here and in India. You have the ability to make the best of both worlds. I encourage you to engage in volunteering opportunities that this country has as it will entrench your position in our country and help you grow more," said Lord Krish Raval, House of Lords peer and chair of the Labour Indians diaspora group.

Multiple students raised concerns around the UK’s post-study work visa offer, known as the Graduate Route, which makes them eligible to work for up to 18 months after their graduation. However, Indian students fear that companies are either rejecting them outright or not bothering to respond to their applications due to an underlying bias.

INSA UK said it is in talks with the High Commission of India and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to lobby for the UK government to educate employers on treating Indian students as equals. PTI AK RD RD