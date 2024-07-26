New footage of 9/11 attack from never seen before angle released

New Delhi: New footage of the World Trade Center collapse on September 11, 2001, has been released after 23 years.
Uploaded online by Kei Sugimoto, the footage provides unique angles not previously seen, as it was captured from a different perspective than most other known recordings.
The angles shown in this video haven’t been seen before especially explosions during the falling of the towers.
This is the only known footage of the collapse that wasn't filmed from South or East of the towers.
The release has sparked discussions and speculation among social media users, with some suggesting the footage supports theories of controlled demolition, while others believe it provides evidence against such theories.
The footage has been widely shared and discussed across various platforms, highlighting the continued interest and debate surrounding the events of 9/11.