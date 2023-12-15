New Foreign Secretary Lamsal pledges to put Nepal’s interest ahead and balance relations with neighbours

Kathmandu, Dec 15 (PTI) Pledging to pursue a balanced foreign policy by putting Nepal’s interests at the centre, the newly-appointed Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal has said that she would give top priority to the relations with neighbouring countries.

Lamsal was promoted to the position of Nepal's first woman foreign secretary following a decision by the Cabinet on Thursday.

In accordance with the foreign policy of the country, placing priority on bilateral and multilateral ties, “I would give special priority to relations with the neighbouring countries,” the newly appointed Foreign Secretary Lamsal told the National News Agency of Nepal soon after her appointment on Thursday.

In response to a question, the new Foreign Secretary said she would double the diplomatic efforts for the safe release of Bipin Joshi, who is said to be in Hamas captivity after the attack by the militant group in the Gaza Strip in October.

She urged Nepali people not to go for foreign employment illegally in countries that have not reached a labour agreement with Nepal and said, “The Government will provide an employment permit to those wishing to go abroad for jobs.” Vis-a-vis the news about the recruitment of Nepali youths in the Russian Army, she advised people not to opt for foreign employment through informal means risking their lives.

Earlier, she had served as Nepal's Ambassador to Pakistan from 2016 to 2020 and also worked as deputy permanent representative of Nepal to the United Nations for four years since 2012.