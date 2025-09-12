New Global Schools Prize seeks nominations from inspiring institutions in India

London, Sep 12 (PTI) Ranjitsinh Disale, a visionary Indian educator who won the Global Teacher Prize a few years ago, on Friday called on inspiring Indian schools to apply for a new USD 1 million Global Schools Prize.

Organised by the UK-based Varkey Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the new prize is aimed at celebrating schools around the world that are reimagining education for the future.

It joins the annual Global Teacher Prize and Global Student Prizes to complete a trilogy that spotlights educators, students and now also schools as institutions of innovation and change.

“As a teacher, I have seen first-hand how schools in India rise to challenges with creativity and heart – finding remarkable ways to build brighter futures for their students,” said Ranjitsinh Disale, winner of the 2020 edition of the Global Teacher Prize from Maharashtra.

“The Global Schools Prize is a unique chance to showcase these heroic institutions on the world stage. I encourage schools across India to apply – because your vision, courage, and commitment to education can inspire not just our nation, but the entire world,” he said.

All the longlisted schools will be awarded a Global Schools Prize Badge, symbolising world-class impact and achievement in areas ranging from AI transformation to teacher development. They will also be welcomed into a Global Schools Network, gaining access to partnerships, professional development, and global collaboration opportunities with other leading institutions.

In the next phase, the longlisted schools will be split into categories, with each of the 10 category winners being awarded USD 50,000. For the finale, expected next year, one extraordinary school will receive the Global Schools Prize and USD 500,000 to scale its initiative.

“The Global Schools Prize is more than an award – it’s a movement to reimagine learning in a world of constant change,” said Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Varkey Foundation and the Global Schools Prize.

“By recognising multiple winners, we shine a light on the many ways schools are driving progress – from innovation and teacher development to sustainability and student wellbeing. By celebrating these institutions, we can spark a global conversation about scaling the best ideas in education and inspire action that resonates far beyond the classroom,” said Varkey.

A Global Schools Prize Council, made up of some of the most respected and influential figures in global education, technology, and philanthropy, will guide the prize and provide strategic insight. It will be co-chaired by Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director General for Education at UNESCO, and Dame Christine Ryan, former Chair of the Ofsted Board. The council will be part of a wider Global Schools Prize Academy, which will choose the winner.

The 10 categories which opened for applications for the inaugural Global Schools Prize include AI Transformation; Arts, Culture and Creativity; Character- and Values-Driven Education; Global Citizenship and Peacebuilding; Health and Wellbeing; Overcoming Adversity; SEND/Inclusive Education; STEM Education; Sustainability; and Teacher Development. PTI AK RD RD