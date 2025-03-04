New Indian Consulates in Belfast, Manchester to boost trade ties: UK

London, Mar 4 (PTI) The UK on Tuesday said the opening of two new Indian Consulates by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit this week will further boost the 41 billion pound trade partnership and support the "valued" Indian community in the country.

Jaishankar is scheduled to inaugurate a new Consulate General of India in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Manchester, northern England, later this week.

"The opening of new Indian consulates in Belfast and Manchester demonstrate the growing links between our peoples and how we are working together to deliver growth not only in London, but right across the UK," said UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

"This expansion of India's diplomatic presence will further boost our trading relationship and support the valued Indian community in the UK," he said.

Ahead of his meeting with Jaishankar at Chevening House in Kent, south-eastern England, Lammy said their talks are aimed at “supercharging” bilateral ties following the relaunch of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations last month.

“Jaishankar and I are supercharging our GBP 41 billion trading relationship with India, after trade talks were relaunched in Delhi. It is the floor, not the ceiling of our ambitions that will benefit both our economies,” Lammy said in a statement released by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

On Tuesday, Jaishankar met Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and discussed the flow of talent, people-to-people exchanges, and joint efforts in tackling trafficking and extremism. He also met Secretary of State for Department for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds and discussed the progress on the FTA talks.

According to officials on both sides, the foreign ministers are set to drive forward the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during their meeting.

“This will focus on fostering mutual economic growth, technological innovation, and collaboration on global challenges, including climate change. They will also discuss Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, the Middle East and other global affairs,” FCDO said.

The ministers are also set to discuss the Technology Security Initiative, launched during Lammy's visit to Delhi soon after the Labour Party's general election win in July 2024.

"One of my first visits as Foreign Secretary was to India because deepening our partnership for our shared growth and security is a key part of this government’s Plan for Change," stated Lammy.

Both leaders are set to touch on the opportunities for citizens in both countries that will come from closer collaboration in sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, telecoms and critical minerals. Opportunities include more effective and affordable healthcare and more resilient supply chains, as well as greater innovation, investment and job creation, FCDO said.

The choice of venue for their talks is a nod to the UK government’s flagship international scholarships and fellowships programme, with a special reception with scholars celebrating India's position as home to the world's largest Chevening programme. It offers fully funded scholarships for a year-long post-graduate course in the UK as well as short-term fellowships to mid-career professionals in cyber security, science and innovation, journalism, leadership and excellence.

Jaishankar’s UK visit follows the visit of Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds to Delhi last month when the FTA talks were relaunched and the UK announced Indian investment deals worth over GBP 100 million.

During his six-day visit covering the UK and Ireland, Jaishankar is set for a series of high-level talks, foreign policy engagements and interactions with the Indian community.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said the visit will provide renewed impetus to India's friendly ties with both countries.