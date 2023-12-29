New Indian envoy to Sri Lanka calls on PM Gunawardena to discuss multidimensional bilateral ties

Colombo, Dec 29 (PTI) India's new High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha on Friday called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena and discussed a wide range of topics related to the multidimensional bilateral ties.

Jha assumed charge as the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka last week.

"High Commissioner called on H.E PM @DCRGunawardena today. They discussed a wide range of topics pertaining to the multidimensional India-Sri Lanka relationship" the Indian mission posted on X.

They also emphasised that centuries-old linkages in Buddhism are central to the abiding connection between the people of the two countries.

A senior Indian diplomat, Jha was India’s Ambassador to the European Union, Belgium & Luxembourg before taking up his assignment in Colombo.

Jha had also served in Colombo from 2007-2010 as Counsellor at the High Commission, handling work related to commercial and economic matters. During this period, he played a major role in building the architecture of India-Sri Lanka development cooperation. PTI NSA AKJ NSA NSA