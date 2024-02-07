New Jersey establishes India Commission to advance cultural, economic ties

Washington, Feb 7 (PTI) New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed an executive order establishing a commission for India which will be charged with advancing bilateral trade, investment and cultural ties with the world's largest democracy.

Soon after signing the executive order, Murphy announced more than 40 members to the New Jersey-India Commission, headed by Wesley Mathews, a former US diplomat.

"I am honoured to establish the New Jersey-India Commission to strengthen the cultural and economic ties between New Jersey and India for generations to come," Murphy said.

"Following my visit to India in 2019, we have been committed to strengthening our relationship, building on the overlapping economic strengths that New Jersey and India have long shared," he said.

"We take immense pride in the contributions of our vast Indian immigrant population and, through this commission, we can ensure that we seize a new century of opportunities to grow together and pioneer new possibilities," Murphy said.

The commission aims to promote cultural and educational exchanges between New Jersey and India and sustainable long-term economic growth.

"Our partnership with New Jersey is unique in several ways," said Consul General of India Binaya Srikanta Pradhan. "It is a potential story of dynamic convergence and confluence of India's economic resilience, presence of a highly successful Indian-American community and America's spirit of innovation, fostering a landscape ripe with opportunities across sectors," he said.

Murphy's initiative to establish the New Jersey-India Commission would add strength to already existing high level of economic engagement in terms of over USD10 billion trade with New Jersey or several two-way investments, Pradhan said.

"This would also give a boost to the strong people-to-people connect that exists between India and New Jersey including in areas of education and knowledge partnership. We also look forward to Governor Murphy's visit to India in the near future to take forward our partnership to new heights," he said.

India is New Jersey's second-largest foreign direct investor and the majority of its immigrant population hails from that country.

In September of 2019, Murphy led an economic mission trip to India, fostering economic relations and securing over 1,200 new jobs by expanding the presence of three Indian companies within New Jersey.

Over the past two decades, India has invested USD2 billion in New Jersey, helping to create nearly 6,000 jobs in key sectors like life sciences and technology.

"We are thrilled that the Governor has established the New Jersey-India Commission," said Wesley Mathews, Chair of the Commission.

"The multiple economic missions the State has taken to India since 2019, including the number of sister-state relationships established and MOUs signed across higher education, life science, and the technology sectors prove that we have shared visions for our economies and peoples. I am eager to get to work with my colleagues in pursuit of an even stronger and more robust partnership," he said.

The commission is expected to provide advice to the Governor as well as to the other New Jersey government agencies and departments. PTILKJ TIR TIR