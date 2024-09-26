New Maharaja Drinks launches Made-in-India blends for UK market

London: A new company designed to introduce a broad range of Indian-crafted drinks, from wines and beers to teas and coffees, to the UK market was launched in London on Thursday.

Maharaja Drinks, a premium drinks venture founded last year by a group of friends, says its mission is to find gems from the Indian drinks world by going straight to the source and then bringing them to Britain in its most authentic form.

The specialist retailer says it encourages organic certification, sustainable production methods and environmentally aware manufacturing, packaging and transport from its suppliers.

“Our mission is to shake up what UK drinks enthusiasts understand of both India and its rich array of crafted drinks,” said Ipe Jacob, co-founder of Maharaja Drinks.

“We know we have a ready-made audience of UK-born Indians who we will appeal to, but with new products and high-quality premium drinks including healthy drinks and lower alcohol, we think we will capture a broader Gen Z and millennial drinks consumer, who have been demonstrating their spirit of exploration and adventure for some time now,” he said.

According to the company registered in the UK as Maharaja Drinks Emporium Ltd, India is the third-largest market for alcoholic beverages globally, with its annual domestic growth driving innovation and progressive new exports over the last five years.

The online retailer will kick off with a range of high-quality Indian wines, including unique blended tropical fruit wines and Kombucha, as well as Indian-made beers and spirits such as whisky, rum, gin and vodka.

Besides, Maharaja Drinks also promises a range of some of the finest Indian teas, from earthy green teas to floral-infused black tea, as well as coffees grown in Chikmagalur and roasted in Bangalore.

“Finally, a whole range of amazing Indian products are available in the UK. Maharaja Drinks has curated its impressive range with deep knowledge, real care and to such exacting standards that I genuinely feel they are offering the very best available,” said Cyrus Todiwala, acclaimed Indian chef behind London’s Cafe Spice Namaste – which played host to the launch this week.

Maharaja Drinks claims to be launching a number of UK firsts in its range, such as Borécha – India's first bespoke non-alcoholic functional beverages brand, and Maka Di – a craft beer from Goa.

“The second coming of elevated Indian cuisine in the UK market has led to the realisation that there is an immense business potential for Indian wine in the food and beverage sector in the UK,” said Kiran Patil of Reveilo Wines, one of the suppliers.

“The number of Indian restaurants is on the rise, and this in turn, further fuels the need for Indian wines. We hope that the alliance with Maharaja Drinks will enable us to meet the demand of this ever-increasing segment,” he said.

Muskan Khanna of Tamil Nadu’s Tea ‘N’ Teas added: “When people think of Indian teas they almost always think of Darjeeling or perhaps Assam.

“Tea ‘N’ Teas is trying to let the international markets know that good teas can come from other regions in India as well. And to showcase that using Assamica leaf, we can produce teas that are on a par with the highest quality anywhere.”