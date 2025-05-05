New ‘Pia’s Pet Club’ series of children’s books to celebrate Indian themes in UK

London, May 5 (PTI) A new children’s book series penned by award-winning UK-based author Serena Patel and replete with Indian themes and characters reflecting the diversity of England is all set for its launch this week.

‘Pia’s Pet Club: Puppy Problem’ targeted at children aged over seven years old follows the story of Pia, who is determined to prove to her parents that she is responsible enough to have a pet.

It is inspired by Birmingham-based Patel’s own upbringing as well as her toddler son’s creative efforts to present a convincing argument in favour of allowing him a pet.

“He had investigated every pet you can think of, from chinchillas, guinea pigs, rabbits, snakes, spiders, cats, dogs, you name it,” shares Patel.

“And so, that really inspired me to think about, perhaps not a child that has a pet, but a child that really, really wants a pet. There are many children who really want a pet but, for many reasons, are not allowed one,” she said.

As the author of the ‘Anisha, Accidental Detective’ series – winner of several children’s book awards, Patel is passionate about wider representation and her storytelling is rooted in a belief that all children deserve to feel seen in the stories they read.

Set in a communal garden of an apartment block, Pia’s story highlights the power of friendship, teamwork and community spirit.

“When I was growing up, there weren’t really any books that I came across that had South Asian culture in them, or a South Asian main character.

"It felt really important to create something that South Asian children could see themselves in, but also that could act as a window to people who are not of a South Asian background and to kind of enrich their understanding of what our culture is about,” said Patel.

Her approach in creating a rich milieu for children growing up in a multicultural England was to ensure that this aspect was not forced in any way and was “simply incidental”.

“I’ve written about family gatherings and how chaotic those can be. And in the past, I’ve written about family weddings, holidays and road trips; all of those things that kind of make the building blocks of our lives – keeping it as natural and real as I can and also adding an element of humour,” she explains.

The result is that it has also helped Patel reconnect with her own Gujarati and Punjabi heritage, which she is now planning to explore further with visits to India with her children.

“I think in a way the books have kind of given me more of a sense of belonging. I think I grew up feeling like I didn’t know enough about my culture, but writing the books has kind of helped me explore that a little bit. My children are 13 and 12 now, so I would really like for them to kind of do that adventure with me,” she said.

Meanwhile, her Anisha series is being developed for television, and she is already busy with the next in the ‘Pia’s Pet Club’ series which is scheduled for release early next year.

The author credits the illustrations by Emma McCann for bringing the characters truly alive on the page, with the possibility of Pia also finding her way to the screens.

“I think because we’ve worked on quite a few books together now, Emma is almost inside my head. When we were creating this series and she came back with the rough sketches of what Pia should look like and what the supporting cast of characters should look like, it was just completely spot on,” adds Patel.

'Pia's Pet Club: Puppy Problem' will hit the shelves in the UK on Thursday before an expected release around the world, including in India, given its universal themes.