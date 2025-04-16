New session of Nepal Parliament to begin from April 25

Kathmandu, Apr 16 (PTI) The new session of the Nepal Parliament will begin from April 25 at the parliament building in Nayabaneshwor here, a notice issued by the president's office said on Wednesday.

Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel has summoned the session of both houses of the federal parliament on April 25, Friday, as per the cabinet recommendation, the notice said.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday recommended that the president summon the Budget session of the Parliament on Friday. PTI SBP PY PY PY